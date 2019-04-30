Tokyo: Trio fake traffic altercation to steal driver’s wallet

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three men over the alleged assault of a man and theft of his wallet during a fabricated traffic-related altercation in Adachi Ward last week, reports TBS News (Apr. 27).

At around 8:30 a.m. on April 26, Yuta Otake, 35, did not move his vehicle forward after a light at an intersection in the Umeda area changed to green.

After the male driver, 24, in the vehicle behind began honking his horn, Otake and Makoto Yamada, 32, and Shun Rafael Kawada, 30, exited Otake’s vehicle.

“You are trying to stir things up?” one of the trio told the driver in the second vehicle. They then allegedly beat him in the chest and stole his wallet containing 4,000 yen in cash and his smartphone.

The driver in the second car suffered light injuries, police said.

After the incident, Otake and his companions fled the scene in the vehicle. Police later located the trio in a parking lot in Edogawa Ward.

Otake and Kawada partially deny the allegations. “I only pushed down his arm,” one of the suspects was quoted. Meanwhile, Yamada admits to the allegations.