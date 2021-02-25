 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Trio nabbed over abduction and robbery in Nishi Azabu

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 25, 2021

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three men over the alleged abduction and robbery of the male manager of a bar in Minato Ward last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 25).

At around 3:00 a.m. on January 30, 2020, Yukihiro Nomoto, 40, Akira Matsunaga, 42, and an accomplice allegedly abducted the manager, 42, into a minivan from a parking lot in front of an apartment building in the Nishi Azabu area as he returned home.

The trio then put a plastic bag over his head and pummeled him. After stealing 600,000 yen in cash and his house key, they also swiped 20 million yen in cash and precious metals from a safe in his residence.

Yukihiro Nomoto (Twitter)

The victim suffered a broken nose and other serious injuries that required three months to heal, the Azabu Police Station said.

Police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations. Matsunaga is currently incarcerated over another theft case.

At around 6:00 a.m. that same day, the suspects released the victim in Ichikawa City, Chiba Prefecture. A passerby then alerted police.

Police are now investigating whether other parties were involved in the crime.

