Tokyo: Todai doctor accused of molesting school girl on Yamanote

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a doctor at the University of Tokyo Hospital over the alleged molestation of a school girl inside a train car on Wednesday, reports Kyodo News (Jan. 10).

At just past 8:00 a.m., Kazuhito Soma, 38, allegedly grabbed the arm and chest of the girl, a high school student, on the JR Yamanote Line as it traveled between Nishi-Nippori and Otsuka stations.

Soma, who has been accused of being a chikan (molester) under a public nuisance ordinance, admits to the allegations, according to the Sugamo Police Station.

Prior to the incident, Soma announced that he was getting off the train. “Excuse me,” he reportedly told the girl before committing the alleged crime.

On the platform at Otsuka Station, the girl grabbed the arm of Soma after he attempted to flee and handed him over to station personnel.

A representative of the hospital said that it was in the process of “confirming the facts” of the case.