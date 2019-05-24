Tokyo: Thief poses as customer in snatching Rolexes

TOKYO (TR) – A man posed as a customer during the theft of a pair of Rolex wristwatches at a shop in Nakano Ward on Thursday, police said, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 23).

At around 2:25 p.m., the man reached inside a display case at Swiss Watch and snatched the wristwatches, valued at a total of 16 million yen. After he fled the shop, a female staff member tipped off police.

Believed to be in 20s, the man, who arrived at the shop alone, appeared to be from a country in Southeast Asia. He was last seen heading in the direction of JR Nakano Station, police said.

Police are now examining security camera footage in hopes of identifying the perpetrator, who is sought on suspicion of theft.