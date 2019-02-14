Tokyo: Temporary teacher, 44, accused of confining his female student in car

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 44-year-old man who temporarily served as a teacher at a high school in the capital for allegedly confining one of his female students inside his vehicle in Hino City, reports TBS News (Feb. 13).

In January, Yoshikazu Munekata is alleged to have forcibly blindfolded the girl and bound her arms inside the vehicle while it was parked on a road in the city.

The girl was released less than one hour later. She was not hurt in the incident, police said.

Munekata admits to the allegations. “There’s no question that I confined her in the car,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Munekata works as a gardener. He got to know the girl while he taught at the school on a temporary basis. After the incident, the girl consulted with the school.