 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo teacher accused of sex with boy met online

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 24, 2021

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a teacher in Tokyo for allegedly engaging in sex with a teenage boy he met online, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 24).

Last September, Ken Sato 36, allegedly engaged in acts deemed obscene with the boy, a second-year high school student.

Upon his arrest, Sato, who teaches part-time a private school in the capital, admitted to the allegations, the Hayama Police Station said.

According to police, Sato had been communicating with the boy via a social-networking service since he was a third-year middle school student.

Published in Crime, Japan Breaking News and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »