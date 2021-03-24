Tokyo teacher accused of sex with boy met online

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a teacher in Tokyo for allegedly engaging in sex with a teenage boy he met online, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 24).

Last September, Ken Sato 36, allegedly engaged in acts deemed obscene with the boy, a second-year high school student.

Upon his arrest, Sato, who teaches part-time a private school in the capital, admitted to the allegations, the Hayama Police Station said.

According to police, Sato had been communicating with the boy via a social-networking service since he was a third-year middle school student.