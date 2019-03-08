 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Taxi driver, 78, nabbed over hit-and-run accident

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 8, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 78-year-old male taxi driver over a hit-and-run accident in Toshima Ward that left an elderly woman seriously injured, reports TBS News (Mar. 7).

At just past midnight on March 2, a cab driven by Yukio Itabashi, an independent driver, struck the woman, 89, as she attempted to cross Shirayama-dori in the Sugamo area.

According to police, the woman was transported to a hospital in an unconscious state with serious head injuries. She has yet to regain consciousness.

Yukio Itabashi
The location where the woman attempted to cross the street was not a pedestrian crossing. After the accident, Itabashi fled the scene. However, he was later apprehended after an examination of security camera footage.

“I saw a person crossing from the left side, but I thought it was a near miss,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

