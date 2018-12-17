Tokyo: Sweatshirt leads to apprehension of man over convenience store robbery

TOKYO (TR) – Following a robbery, oftentimes police will convey to the media a description of the suspected perpetrator as conveyed by as witness. In one recent case, such a description was the key in apprehending a suspect.

Last week, Tokyo Metropolitan Police apprehended a 38-year-old man suspected in an attempted robbery of a convenience store in Chiyoda Ward after an officer noticed the sweatshirt he was wearing, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 17).

On December 16, an officer took Keiichi Matsuda into custody at Tokyo Station. The apprehension took place after the officer realized that the sweatshirt the suspect was wearing matched that of the perpetrator in the robbery.

In carrying out the robbery, Matsuda intruded into the store and attempted to swipe an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing empty-handed.