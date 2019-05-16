Tokyo: Suspected women’s underwear thief found with 330 pairs

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 61-year-old man who is suspected in the theft of women’s underwear from a laundromat in Sumida Sward earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (May 13).

In March, Toshio Matsumoto allegedly stole 6 women’s garments from a coin-operated drying machine inside the laundromat.

“I did this more than 10 times at [the laundromat],” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations upon his arrest on Monday morning. “As to when and what kind of underwear I stole, I do not know.”

Officers later searched the residence of Matsumoto and found 330 pairs of women’s underwear inside.

Police are now investigating Matsumoto over possible participation in other crimes.