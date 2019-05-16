 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Suspected women’s underwear thief found with 330 pairs

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 16, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 61-year-old man who is suspected in the theft of women’s underwear from a laundromat in Sumida Sward earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (May 13).

In March, Toshio Matsumoto allegedly stole 6 women’s garments from a coin-operated drying machine inside the laundromat.

“I did this more than 10 times at [the laundromat],” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations upon his arrest on Monday morning. “As to when and what kind of underwear I stole, I do not know.”

Suspected women's underwear thief
Toshio Matsumoto (Twitter)

Officers later searched the residence of Matsumoto and found 330 pairs of women’s underwear inside.

Police are now investigating Matsumoto over possible participation in other crimes.

