Tokyo: Suspected taxi fare-dodger not prosecuted

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 31-year-old man who allegedly dodged a taxi fare and punched a driver in Adachi Ward last month, reports Fuji News Network (Apr. 18).

At around 3:30 a.m. on March 20, Kazuma Goto, a company president, declined to pay a fare of 6,970 yen and struck the male driver, 68, in the face and leg.

The suspect then fled the cab for his nearby residence, located in the Toneri area. The driver suffered an unspecified injury that required one week to heal, police said previously.

On Wednesday, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Goto, who was accused of robbery resulting in injury. No reason for the non-prosecution was given. But a source with knowledge of the matter said the case was likely put on hold.

“Since I was drinking, I do not recall [the matter], but I acknowledge [doing it],” the suspect was quoted by police upon his arrest earlier this month.

Goto was apprehended after evidence left at the scene was provided to police dog Aristo Go. The canine then followed the scent of the suspect to his residence where officers apprehended him.