Tokyo: Sting nets woman for attempted fraud

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 27, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – A police sting carried out last week resulted in the apprehension of a 26-year-old woman on suspicion of fraud, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 23).

On November 22, Megumi Hirano, a part-time worker, allegedly arrived at the residence of a 77-year-old woman in Ota Ward to collect 3 million yen in cash.

Previously, the elderly woman was falsely told over the telephone by someone impersonating her son that he needed money to compensate for a “lost bank check.”

An officer waiting at the residence arrested Hirano on the spot on suspicion of fraud. “A person from my company requested that I collect documents only,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

Megumi Hirano
Megumi Hirano (Twitter)

“What I did is a bad thing”

In a similar case, police also apprehended Katsuya Higashi, of no known occupation, over the alleged swindle of another resident of the ward.

On November 21, Higashi, 32, posed as a representative from the Financial Services Agency in arriving at the residence of a man in his 50s to collect a bank card.

Previously, the man was told over the telephone that his bank card had been “used in skimming [fraud].” Sensing something was wrong, the man tipped off police.

“What I did is a bad thing,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

