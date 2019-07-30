Tokyo: Shirtless man wields ashtray in robbery in Ueno

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man who struck a second man with an ashtray during a robbery in the Ueno area of Taito Ward on Tuesday, reports TBS News (July 30).

At just past 5:00 p.m., a witness tipped off police about “screams from a fight” inside a multi-tenant building.

Officers arriving at the scene learned that the man, who was shirtless, struck the second man in the head with the ashtray before snatching cash from him. The shirtless man then fled the scene.

The victim suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the shirtless man on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.