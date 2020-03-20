 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Security guard accused of molesting school girl in elevator

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 20, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a security guard over the alleged molestation of a girl in Katsushika Ward earlier this year, reports Nippon News Network (Mar. 20).

In January, Yuichiro Sato, 36, followed the girl into her apartment building’s elevator as she returned home and allegedly embraced her. He then forcibly fondled her lower body.

Upon his arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, Sato denied the allegations. “I followed her until the apartment building to pick her up, but I did not touch her body,” the suspect was quoted by the Katsushika Police Station.

Yuichiro Sato (Twitter)

Prior to the incident, Sato followed the girl over a distance of 500 meters to the building, according to police.

An examination of security camera footage taken the station showed Sato later following around another woman.

