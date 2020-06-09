Tokyo: Security guard accused in sexual assault of 7-year-old girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 49-year-old part-time security guard over the alleged sexual assault of an elementary school girl in Edogawa Ward four years ago, reports TV Asahi (June 9).

In August, 2016, Koki Fujinami allegedly fondled the lower body and chest of the girl, then a second-year student, inside a park in the ward. He also exposed his lower body to her.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Fujinami denied the allegations. “I didn’t do anything like that at all,” the suspect was quoted.

The matter emerged after the girl told her mother, who then telephoned police.

The arrest is the second for Fujinami. Last October he allegedly exposed his lower body to three persons walking near a public toilet in Edogawa.

The second arrested occurred after DNA analysis conducted on evidence found at the park proved to be a match for Fujinami, police said.