Tokyo: Second ward staff member suspected in welfare embezzlement

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former staff member for the Kita Ward office who is suspected of carrying out an embezzlement scheme, the second such case to emerge this year, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 30).

On more than 10 occasions over a four-year period starting in 2013, Kenichiro Ichikawa, then the head of the welfare department for the ward, embezzled about 8 million yen by collecting the

According to police, Ichikawa used his position to collect the money on behalf of persons who were recipients before moving outside the ward. In carrying out the ruse, he forged documents that indicated the welfare payments would provided to a third party.

“I did it to cover living expenses,” the suspect was quoted by police.

In July, police arrested a 46-year-old former staff member for using similar means to create 12 fake accounts in embezzling 60 million yen.