 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Second ward staff member suspected in welfare embezzlement

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 7, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former staff member for the Kita Ward office who is suspected of carrying out an embezzlement scheme, the second such case to emerge this year, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 30).

On more than 10 occasions over a four-year period starting in 2013, Kenichiro Ichikawa, then the head of the welfare department for the ward, embezzled about 8 million yen by collecting the

According to police, Ichikawa used his position to collect the money on behalf of persons who were recipients before moving outside the ward. In carrying out the ruse, he forged documents that indicated the welfare payments would provided to a third party.

“I did it to cover living expenses,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Kenichiro Ichikawa
Kenichiro Ichikawa (Twitter)

In July, police arrested a 46-year-old former staff member for using similar means to create 12 fake accounts in embezzling 60 million yen.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »