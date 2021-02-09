Tokyo scouting group executive suspected of assaulting colleague

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an upper-level member of a large scouting group over the alleged assault of a member last year, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 4).

Last September, Kazuya Sawada, a 29-year-old executive of Natural, allegedly punched the male member, 28, in the face in a park in Shinjuku Ward.

“If you don’t pay the fine, I’ll kill you,” Sawada reportedly said in carrying out the act.

The roughly 800 members of Natural solicit women in the streets of Kabukicho and other red-light districts in the capital to work for adult-entertainment businesses.

According to police, the victim violated a rule of the group prior to the incident.

Police suspect that Natural has ties to organized crime.