 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: School vice principal accused of photographing boy in underwear

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 27, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the vice principal of a middle school in Sumida Ward for taking illicit photographs of a male student, reports Sankei Sports (Nov. 27).

According to police and the Sumida Ward Board of Education, Kazufumi Karata, a 50-year-old resident of Funabashi City, Chiba Prefecture, lured the boy into a room at the school by asking him to take part in a “consultation” in September of last year.

After undressing the boy, Karata allegedly photographed him in his underwear. Police arrested the suspect on Tuesday on suspicion of violating the Child Welfare Act regarding harmful instruction.

Kazufumi Karata
Kazufumi Karata (Twitter)

“After confirming the facts of the case, we will deal [with the matter] strictly and administer discipline,” a representative of the board said.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »