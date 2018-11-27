Tokyo: School vice principal accused of photographing boy in underwear

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the vice principal of a middle school in Sumida Ward for taking illicit photographs of a male student, reports Sankei Sports (Nov. 27).

According to police and the Sumida Ward Board of Education, Kazufumi Karata, a 50-year-old resident of Funabashi City, Chiba Prefecture, lured the boy into a room at the school by asking him to take part in a “consultation” in September of last year.

After undressing the boy, Karata allegedly photographed him in his underwear. Police arrested the suspect on Tuesday on suspicion of violating the Child Welfare Act regarding harmful instruction.

“After confirming the facts of the case, we will deal [with the matter] strictly and administer discipline,” a representative of the board said.