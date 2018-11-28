Tokyo: Ex-school staffer embezzled ¥7 million in lunch fees

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a female staff member at an elementary school who is suspected of embezzling more than 7 million yen in fees, reports TBS News (Nov 28).

Over a roughly four-year period beginning in 2012, Sanae Amemiya, then the head of accounting at the school, is suspected of using the principal’s seal without permission to misappropriate 7 million yen in funds collected from parents and guardians that were earmarked for lunches and supplies.

Thus far, police have accused Amemiya of using that method to misappropriate 3.5 million yen in 2016. The suspect admits to the allegations, police said.

“I have stress due to my family,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I used the money on pachinko and other things.”