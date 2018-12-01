Tokyo: President of game maker nabbed in bust of illegal casino

TOKYO (TR) – As a part of the bust earlier this year of a so-called “digital casino” operating illegally in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward, police have arrested a supplier of game machine manufacturer, reports Sankei Sports (Nov. 29).

On November 1, police arrested manager Tatsuyuki Shimizu, 55, and six other employees for providing baccarat wagering to customers in violation of the law.

Police later searched the residence of Takayuki Saga, the 43-year-old president of a company that produces tablets that allow for baccarat play.

According to police, a computer found at the suspect’s residence revealed that he received an order to supply the casino with tablets. He is also suspected of aiming to be the key supplier of similar tablets to illegal casinos nationwide.

“I am in the baccarat machine business,” Saga said in denying the allegations, police said.

In the casino in question, the possible payouts were as high as 150 times that provided by a regular baccarat table, police said at the time of the bust.

Over a six-month period before the bust, the casino is believed to accumulated 140 million yen in sales. A seized customer list contained 350 names, police said.

Police believe revenue from the operation was funneled to the Kohei-ikka, a criminal syndicate affiliated with the Sumiyoshi-kai. Saga also has ties with the gang, police said.