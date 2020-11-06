Tokyo police: Ex-accountant, 46, used embezzled funds on brand-name clothes

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the former accountant at a maritime-related company over the alleged embezzlement of more than 100 million yen, reports TBS News (Nov. 6).

On more than 60 occasions between April 2014 and last November, Yukiyo Kaneko, then the sole accountant at Minato Ward-based Kakuyo Shoji, allegedly made transfers totaling around 156 million yen from company accounts to her own.

Upon her arrest, Kaneko admitted to the allegations, the Atago Police Station said.

Kaneko is a resident of Ageo City, Saitama Prefecture. In carrying out the embezzlement, she created fictitious expenditures to account for the misappropriated funds, police said.

Police also said that Kaneko used more than 100 million yen of the embezzled money to purchase brand-name clothes and jewelry at various locations, including at a high-end boutique in the Ginza area of Chuo Ward.

The company discovered the embezzlement earlier this year. Kaneko was dismissed in March. The company then lodged a complaint with police.

“We are taking the emergence of this fraudulent activity seriously, and will make a company-wide effort to prevent a recurrence,” the company said in a message posted on its web site in April.