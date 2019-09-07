Tokyo police use DNA test to nab man over rape in ’11

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have used a DNA analysis in the apprehension of a 27-year-old man over the alleged rape of a woman in Nakano Ward eight years ago, reports NHK (Sept. 5).

On the night of July 12, 2011, the man, aged 19 at the time, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman, aged in her 20s, on the premises of a building.

“I have no memory [of the incident],” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations, police said.

According to police, the suspect, who lives in Zama City, Kanagawa Prefecture, is not acquainted to the victim.

“You are cute”

Prior to the incident, the suspect called out to the woman as she commuted home. “You are cute,” he reportedly said.

After following her for a distance of about 300 meters, I pulled out a box cutter. “If you resist, maybe I’ll slash your throat,” the suspect reportedly threatened before carrying out the crime.

Several years ago, police arrested the suspect over a separate incident. He became a person of interest in the Nakano case after a DNA analysis of evidence found at the scene proved to be a match for him.