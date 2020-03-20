Tokyo police sergeant in charge of internal misconduct arrested over bag theft

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a police sergeant over the alleged theft of a bag from an elderly woman in Fuchu City last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 19).

At around 10:50 p.m. on February 4, Kenji Ikeda, the 29-year-old head of a human resources division, allegedly used a bicycle to approach the woman, aged in her 70s, on a road and snatch her bag containing about 40,000 yen.

Upon his arrest at the Fuchu Police Station on suspicion of theft on Thursday, Ikeda admitted to the allegations, police said.

In April, 2017, Ikeda was assigned to the human resources division. His position requires him to deal with misconduct on the part of staff members. The incident took place after he had finished his shift for the day, police said.

“It is an outrageous act, and, for that, I am very sorry,” said Hironari Miyajima of the Tokyo police. “I want to deal with the matter harshly following a thorough investigation.”