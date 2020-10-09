Tokyo police seek help of public in locating suspected fraudster

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man suspected of swindling an elderly woman out of nearly 1 million yen, reports TBS News (Oct. 20).

On a day in June of last year, the woman, aged 73 and living in Sumida Ward, received a telephone call from a person claiming to be from the Japanese Bankers Association who said that her credit cards were being abused by a third party.

Thereafter, the suspect arrived at the residence and collected three credit cards. A total of 850,000 yen in cash was then pulled from her accounts using convenience store ATM machines, according to police.

Images released by police show the suspect wearing a white shirt, black pants and backpack. Believed to be in his 30s, he stands about 170 centimeters tall.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Mukojima Police Station at 03-3616-0110.