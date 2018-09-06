Tokyo: Police officer accused of molesting woman in Fuchu

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an officer over the alleged molestation of a woman in Fuchu City earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 5).

At around 12:10 a.m. on July 13, Yu Iseki, 34, a sergeant in a riot squad, came up from behind the woman, aged in her 40s, on a road and allegedly embraced her while fondling her chest.

Iseki, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations, according to police.

During the incident, the woman resisted the attack, causing Iseki to flee the scene. The suspect became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area.

Just before the incident, Iseki had been drinking with a coworker at an izakaya restaurant in Shinjuku Ward. He then headed home via the Keio Line. After seeing the woman walking alone outside Fuchu Station, he followed her.

“The arrest of a staff member is extremely regrettable,” said Akitsugu Tsuchiya of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police. “After a thorough investigation, I will endeavor to deal with the matter harshly.”