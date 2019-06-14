Tokyo police obtain arrest warrant for man over alleged murder of woman in Roppongi

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of a man in his 40s over the alleged murder of a woman whose corpse was found in his residence in the Roppongi area of Minato Ward last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 13).

On the afternoon of October 18, police officers working off a tip arrived at the fourth-floor residence and found a woman’s decayed body wrapped in a sheet at the side of a bed.

Later identified as belonging to Japanese-American Aisha Kumi Balletta, 29, the body was found to have several injuries to the face and head.

The results of an autopsy revealed that Balletta died due to brain damage as a result of a skull fracture. The woman was believed to have died between three and 10 days before the discovery, police said previously.

Prior to the discovery, Balletta was in a relationship with the male occupant of the residence, who left the country for Malaysia on October 13.

An examination of security camera footage taken in the building early in October showed Balletta, a resident of Aoba Ward, Yokohama, entering the residence with a person believed to be the man. However, no such footage shows her leaving.

Police are now preparing to list the man as wanted with Interpol.