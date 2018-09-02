Tokyo police establish temporary office to assist in identification of corpses

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have established a temporary consultation office in Toshima Ward to assist in the identification of corpses found nationwide, reports Jiji Press (Aug. 31).

Through September, persons in search of loved ones are invited to an office at Kogan-ji Temple in the Sugamo area to peruse tablet computers containing data on bodies that police across the country have not been able to identify.

The data includes the date the body was discovered, details on clothing and personal items in possession of the person. Illustrated portraits are also viewable.

As of the end of July, police had 3,199 unidentified corpses on file for Tokyo, with the date of discovery of some bodies dating back as far as 1995.

“For those concerned about the return of family members, I would like you to come and see us,” said Koji Watarai, the head of the identification division.

The office is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.