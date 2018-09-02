 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo police establish temporary office to assist in identification of corpses

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 2, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have established a temporary consultation office in Toshima Ward to assist in the identification of corpses found nationwide, reports Jiji Press (Aug. 31).

Through September, persons in search of loved ones are invited to an office at Kogan-ji Temple in the Sugamo area to peruse tablet computers containing data on bodies that police across the country have not been able to identify.

The data includes the date the body was discovered, details on clothing and personal items in possession of the person. Illustrated portraits are also viewable.

in Toshima Ward
Tokyo police have established a special office in Toshima Ward to assist in the identification of corpses (Twitter)

As of the end of July, police had 3,199 unidentified corpses on file for Tokyo, with the date of discovery of some bodies dating back as far as 1995.

“For those concerned about the return of family members, I would like you to come and see us,” said Koji Watarai, the head of the identification division.

The office is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »