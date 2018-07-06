Tokyo police crack down on employment of minors at ‘girl’s bars’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metroplitan have initiated a crackdown on specialty hostess clubs in Sumida Ward over the alleged employment of minors, reports Jiji Press (July 5).

Between October of last and Daiyu Sugiya, the 34-year-old manager of Carmilla, Shinta Kuramata, the 27-year-old manager of Lucy, and three other persons over the employment of four girls, aged between 15 and 17, at the establishments after 10 p.m.

The suspects, who have been accused of violating the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses, admit to the allegations, according to police.

Lucy and Carmilla are so-called “girl’s bar” establishments, which are licensed for drinking but offer services nearly equivalent to that of an adult-entertainment club.

Police busted a total of three such establishments. In recruiting employees, Kuramata told existing staff members, “In employing minors, the popularity of the shop increases, so please introduce me to your friends.”

Sugiya paid employees a rate of 1,500 yen per hour. However, he also deducted about 500 yen from that amount, which he falsely claimed was due to taxes and welfare insurance, police said.