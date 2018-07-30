Tokyo police continue crackdown on unlicensed sex at massage parlors

TOKYO (TR) – As a part of an ongoing crackdown on massage parlors providing sexual services without proper licensing, Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week busted a Chinese massage establishment in Taito Ward, reports TBS News (July 27).

On July 25, the 29-year-old manager of Tsuki no Hana, located in the Ueno area, allegedly employed a female Chinese national, aged in her 40s, to provide sex services to a male customer, aged in his 40s, inside a private room in the parlor.

According to police, Tsuki no Hana is not located in an area that permits such services under the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses.

The parlor employs three Chinese nationals, aged in their 30s and 40s. Monthly sales at the parlor total around 1 million yen, police said.

“Do not worry, providing sexual services is fine,” the manager, who is also a Chinese national, reportedly instructed his employees. However, the suspect denies the allegations, police said.

This year, law enforcement has busted 38 parlors in the metropolis for similar violations. In Ueno, police are currently monitoring the activities of the about 60 parlors.