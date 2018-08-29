 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Police chase of stolen car ends in crash

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 29, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – A vehicle being pursued by police crashed into a guardrail in Koto Ward on Tuesday, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 28).

At around 2:45 p.m. officers requested the driver of the silver passenger vehicle to stop on Meiji-dori Street after realizing that, based on its license plate, it had been stolen. When the driver refused, the chase ensued.

The vehicle then struck another car before plowing into the white guardrail. There were no injuries in the incident, police said.

Police subsequently arrested the driver for violating the Road Traffic Act.

