 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Perpetual pickpocket wore disguise ‘because investigators remember my face’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 23, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 62-year-old man who wore a disguise while he stole the wallets of sleeping commuters on subways, reports TBS News (Apr. 22).

At just past 6:00 a.m. on April 20, Takenori Shinjo, of no known occupation, allegedly stole 66,000 yen in cash from a dozing 27-year-old male commuter inside a carriage of the Tokyo Metro Ginza Line.

According to police, Shinjo was arrested and sent to prosecutors for the same crime on six occasions previously. He served a prison term that extended until July of last year.

Takenori Shinjo
Takenori Shinjo (Twitter)

Upon his apprehension, Shinjo was wearing a long-hair wig and breathing mask. “I was in disguise because investigators remember my face,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »