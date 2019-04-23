Tokyo: Perpetual pickpocket wore disguise ‘because investigators remember my face’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 62-year-old man who wore a disguise while he stole the wallets of sleeping commuters on subways, reports TBS News (Apr. 22).

At just past 6:00 a.m. on April 20, Takenori Shinjo, of no known occupation, allegedly stole 66,000 yen in cash from a dozing 27-year-old male commuter inside a carriage of the Tokyo Metro Ginza Line.

According to police, Shinjo was arrested and sent to prosecutors for the same crime on six occasions previously. He served a prison term that extended until July of last year.

Upon his apprehension, Shinjo was wearing a long-hair wig and breathing mask. “I was in disguise because investigators remember my face,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.