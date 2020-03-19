 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Pair suspected in Shinjuku purse-snatching incidents

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 19, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police believe two men were behind purse-snatching incidents in the Okubo and Kabukicho areas of Shinjuku Ward on Wednesday, reports TBS News (Mar. 18).

At just past 12:30 a.m., a woman in her 30s alerted police after her “purse was snatched” on a road in the Okubo area.

According to police, the duo approached the woman from behind on a sidewalk and assaulted her. After grabbing her purse containing about 8,000 yen in cash, they fled.

The woman suffered minor injuries, including bruises, police said.

Duo approached a woman from behind on a sidewalk in Okubo early Wednesday and assaulted her (Twitter)

Police are aware of two other subsequent incidents that targeted young women in the nearby Kabukicho red-light district.

Police are now seeking the whereabouts of the pair.

