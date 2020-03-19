Tokyo: Pair suspected in Shinjuku purse-snatching incidents

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police believe two men were behind purse-snatching incidents in the Okubo and Kabukicho areas of Shinjuku Ward on Wednesday, reports TBS News (Mar. 18).

At just past 12:30 a.m., a woman in her 30s alerted police after her “purse was snatched” on a road in the Okubo area.

According to police, the duo approached the woman from behind on a sidewalk and assaulted her. After grabbing her purse containing about 8,000 yen in cash, they fled.

The woman suffered minor injuries, including bruises, police said.

Police are aware of two other subsequent incidents that targeted young women in the nearby Kabukicho red-light district.

Police are now seeking the whereabouts of the pair.