Tokyo: Pair suspected in rash of bicycle battery thefts

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men who are suspected of stealing dozens of batteries from electric bicycles in Meguro and Shibuya wards, reports TBS News (May 16).

At around 2:00 a.m. on February 19, Shinya Kubokura, 41, and Kiyoshi Sawamoto, 26, allegedly stole a battery from an electric bicycle parked in front of a residence in the Kamimeguro area of Meguro Ward.

During questioning, Kubokura said that he was troubled by money in explaining his motive. “We did this another 80 times,” the suspect was quoted by police. “We sold the batteries on internet auction sites.”

In an electric bicycle, the battery powers a motor that assists the rider in pedaling the cranks turning the cranks.

Since last October, police are aware of about 50 thefts of batteries in Meguro Ward. Meanwhile, another 30 cases surfaced in Shibuya Ward.

On auction sites, the batteries fetch between 6,000 and 20,000 yen, police said.