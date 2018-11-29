Tokyo: Otsuka massage parlor provided sex in violation of law

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a massage parlor in Toshima Ward that unlawfully provided sexual services in private rooms, reports TBS News (Nov. 28).

Police have accused Norio Takeda, the 71-year-old manager of employing female masseuses at the parlor, located near JR Otsuka Station, to provide honban, or full sex, to male customers, which is a violation of the Anti-Prostitution Law.

Police also arrested six employees, including two male Chinese nationals who served as street touts. “A massage until the end?” they would ask of passersby in implying the provision of honban. “Forty minutes for 10,000 yen.”

The other four employees are Thai masseuses, aged in their 20s to 40s, police said.

The parlor accumulated 14 million yen in sales over the past three months, police said.