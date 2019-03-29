Tokyo: Online shopping site accused of concealing income

TOKYO (TR) – A special investigative unit of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office on Monday indicted two executives of an online shopping site on suspicion of tax evasion, reports TBS News (Mar. 26).

According to the unit, directors Masahiro Mochimaru, 34, and Wataru Takasaki, 37, are alleged to have not disclosed 235 million yen in income in the operation of the site Onlife, based in Shinagawa Ward, over a two-year period ending in 2016.

In not reporting the amount, the pair evaded 66 million yen in taxes, the unit said.

Last week, the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau filed a complaint against against the company. According to sources familiar with the matter, the tax evasion was done by the creation of fictitious advertising expenses.

In carrying out the evasion, the pair utilized Go Kato, a 34-year-old executive at another firm. Kato had previously been accused of assisting Yuta Misaki, 29, in evading taxes for his firm Media Hearts.