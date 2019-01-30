Tokyo: Model nabbed for possession of Ecstasy



TOKYO (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a popular model for the alleged possession of the synthetic drug Ecstasy at her residence in Toshima Ward last year, reports Nikkan Sports (Jan. 30).

On December 10, officers working off a tip conducted a search of the residence of Misa Shannon Dancy, 28, and found her to be in possession of one tablet of MDMA, also known as Ecstasy.

Dancy, who has been accused of violating the Narcotics Control Law, admits to the allegations, according to the Ofuna Police Station.

Dancy, whose father is American, has appeared in a number of television commercials and magazines. In 2009, she rose to fame following her appearance in a commercial for department store chain Parco in which she wore a Santa Claus outfit.