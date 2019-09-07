Tokyo Metropolitan Government staffer repeatedly shoplifted

TOKYO (TR) – The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has announced the suspension of a 25-year-old female staff member for shoplifting twice in less than one year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 4).

According to government, the woman, a member of the Bureau of Industrial and Labor Affairs, was sent to prosecutors for stealing two cosmetics items valued at 3,500 yen from a department store in Shinjuku Ward last October.

The woman was subsequently not prosecuted in the case.

The following month, the woman confessed to the government that she also stole a scarf and a pastry — with a combined value of 13,000 yen — from a department store in Toshima Ward.

“I wanted to shoplift,” the staff member told the government.

On Wednesday, the government announced that the staff member has been suspended from her post for three months.

Other cases

Several other staff members have also been disciplined, the government added.

In one case, a 54-year-old male manager in the Bureau of Social Welfare and Public Health received a pay cut of 10 percent for one month for kicking his wife in the abdomen. The woman suffered injuries that required 7 days to heal, according to the government.

An identical pay cut was handed to a 27-year-old manager at a hospital for smashing a glass door at an izakaya restaurant in the capital. The manager was intoxicated at the time, the government said.