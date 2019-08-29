 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Massage parlor employee accused of molesting female customer

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 29, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male employee at a massage parlor in Nerima Ward over the alleged molestation of a female customer, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 29).

On Monday, Hikaru Takashima, 32, allegedly fondled the chest of the woman, aged in her late teens, during what he claimed was a massage treatment.

Takashima, who has been accused of quasi-indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “Things escalated, and I could’t control my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Hikaru Takashima (Twitter)

According to police, the treatment lasted for one hour. Afterward, the woman consulted with police.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

