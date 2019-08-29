Tokyo: Massage parlor employee accused of molesting female customer

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male employee at a massage parlor in Nerima Ward over the alleged molestation of a female customer, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 29).

On Monday, Hikaru Takashima, 32, allegedly fondled the chest of the woman, aged in her late teens, during what he claimed was a massage treatment.

Takashima, who has been accused of quasi-indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “Things escalated, and I could’t control my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the treatment lasted for one hour. Afterward, the woman consulted with police.