Tokyo: Married couple accused of scalding boy, 11, with hot water

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a married couple for allegedly burning a boy with boiling water at their residence in Adachi Ward while he was living with them four years ago, reports NHK (July 15).

In August, 2015, Hiroaki Chubachi, 34, and his wife, 28-year-old Ayako, allegedly burned the boy, then 11, over the length of his body with boiling water at the couple’s residence in Adachi Ward.

The boy suffered burns to his back, abdomen and buttocks that required three months to heal, police said.

The suspects, who have been accused of inflicting injury, admit to the allegations, according to the Takenotsuka Police Station.

The mother of the boy met the couple through a training group. They began living with the couple in 2012.

After the incident, the mother contacted police, saying that her son suffered physical abuse. However, the boy did not divulge how he was injured to police. But earlier this year investigators reopened the case after he said that he was burned through hot water from a pot.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.