 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Man ‘tired of life’ robs Shinjuku convenience store

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 5, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 61-year-old man over the alleged robbery of a convenience store in Shinjuku Ward last month, reports TBS News (Feb. 2).

At around 3:00 a.m. on January 28, Fujio Iwamoto, of no known occupation, held a knife up to a male clerk, 29, in the store. “Money, money,” he then demanded.

The suspect the fled the scene with 310,000 yen in cash.

“I’m tired of my life,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I was afraid to try robbery, but after drinking alcohol I went for it with vigor.”

Fujio Iwamoto (Twitter)

According to police, Iwamoto began living in internet cafes up to eight years ago.

Iwamoto surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage led police to an internet cafe in Shinjuku where Iwamoto was staying.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »