Tokyo: Man ‘tired of life’ robs Shinjuku convenience store

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 61-year-old man over the alleged robbery of a convenience store in Shinjuku Ward last month, reports TBS News (Feb. 2).

At around 3:00 a.m. on January 28, Fujio Iwamoto, of no known occupation, held a knife up to a male clerk, 29, in the store. “Money, money,” he then demanded.

The suspect the fled the scene with 310,000 yen in cash.

“I’m tired of my life,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I was afraid to try robbery, but after drinking alcohol I went for it with vigor.”

According to police, Iwamoto began living in internet cafes up to eight years ago.

Iwamoto surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage led police to an internet cafe in Shinjuku where Iwamoto was staying.