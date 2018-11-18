Tokyo: Man swindled elderly woman over failure ‘to cover hostess club debts’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 22-year-old man over the swindle of an elderly woman in Adachi Ward, a crime he committed to cover debts, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 18).

On November 15, the woman, 84, was told by a person posing as her son said that financial assistance was needed for him to evade “arrest for tax evasion.”

The following day, Hirotomo Omori arrived at a park near the residence of the woman and collected 1 million yen in cash. However, a police officer working off a tip from the woman apprehended Omori at the scene on suspicion of fraud.

“I was unable to cover hostess club debts,” the suspect was quoted by the Takenotsuka Police Station in admitting to the allegations.