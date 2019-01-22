Tokyo: Man swindled buyers of sex-enhancement drugs

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old man who is suspected of swindling online buyers of illegal sex-enhancement drugs, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 18).

In August of last year, Ryo Tanaka allegedly received 6,000 yen from a 51-year-old man who responded to an online advertisement falsely claiming that “poppers” drug Rush was available.

According to police, Tanaka used a similar ruse to swindle about 220 persons out of 200 million yen. He started the scam since victims would not lodge complaints with police due to the illegality of the drugs.

Tanaka, a company employee living in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, admits to the allegations. “From the beginning, I did it for the money,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The liquid drugs, known as “dangerous drugs,” are considered illegal in Japan due to the presence of chemical compounds related to nitrous acid.