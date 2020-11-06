Tokyo: Man stabbed during mugging in Ueno Park

TOKYO (TR) – A man was stabbed during a mugging in Taito Ward’s Ueno Park on Thursday, police have revealed, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Nov. 5).

At around 8:00 p.m., the victim, a company employee, visited a koban police box. “I was stabbed and robbed,” he reportedly said.

The incident took place when the victim, aged in his 50s, encountered the perpetrator while commuting home near Shinobazu Pond.

“Hand over the money,” said the perpetrator, who had a knife. The perpetrator then slashed the victim in the neck and fled with around 70,000 yen in cash.

The man was not seriously injured, the Ueno Police Station said.

According to police, the victim did not get a clear look at the perpetrator’s face or clothing.