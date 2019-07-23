Tokyo: Man sought over swindle of elderly woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man suspected in the swindle of an elderly woman in Taito Ward earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (July 23).

In April, the perpetrator posed as a member of the Financial Services Agency upon arrival at the residence of the 87-year-old woman. He then collected four bank cards from her.

The suspect then used the cards to withdraw 4.46 million yen from her accounts via a nearby ATM machine.

In security camera footage released publicly by police, the perpetrator is showing wearing a dark suit, white shirt and glasses. Believed to be in his 20s, he has a breathing mask over his face.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Shitaya Police Station at 03-5806-0110.