 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Man robs Edogawa pachinko parlor

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 11, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man who robbed a pachinko parlor in Edogawa Ward on Sunday, reports NHK (Feb. 11).

At around 11:00 p.m., the man entered a shop attached to Kicona Hirai that redeems playing balls for cash and prizes. He then thrust a knife before a male employee exiting the office.

“This is a robbery,” he reportedly said to another employee. “Open the safe.” After snatching 580,000 yen in cash, he fled the scene, according to police.

The two employees were not hurt, police said.

robbery of a pachinko parlor in Edogawa Ward
A man robbed a pachinko parlor in Edogawa Ward on Sunday (NHK)

Believed to be in his 20s, the man, with a slim build, stands around 170 centimeters tall. At the time of the incident, he was attired in a hooded jacket, scarf and sweat pants. He was also wearing black glasses and a breathing mask, police said.

Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of robbery.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »