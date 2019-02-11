Tokyo: Man robs Edogawa pachinko parlor

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man who robbed a pachinko parlor in Edogawa Ward on Sunday, reports NHK (Feb. 11).

At around 11:00 p.m., the man entered a shop attached to Kicona Hirai that redeems playing balls for cash and prizes. He then thrust a knife before a male employee exiting the office.

“This is a robbery,” he reportedly said to another employee. “Open the safe.” After snatching 580,000 yen in cash, he fled the scene, according to police.

The two employees were not hurt, police said.

Believed to be in his 20s, the man, with a slim build, stands around 170 centimeters tall. At the time of the incident, he was attired in a hooded jacket, scarf and sweat pants. He was also wearing black glasses and a breathing mask, police said.

Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of robbery.