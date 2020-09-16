Tokyo: Man puts female taxi driver in trunk during robbery

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 53-year-old man who is suspected in a pair of robberies of taxi drivers this month, reports NHK (Sept. 16).

On September 8, Kazumasa Ogura, of no known occupation, boarded a cab in Fuchu City. He is then alleged to have thrust a knife in front of the female driver.

After tying the arms and legs of the woman, Ogura put her in the trunk. He also took 40,000 yen in cash from her.

Ogura then drove the vehicle with the driver in the trunk for about 20 minutes before abandoning it. The driver used her mobile telephone to call for help.

“I did it”

According to police, Ogura later surrendered. “I did it,” he reportedly said in confessing to the crime.

During questioning, Ogura hinted at involvement in another incident involving a taxi driver in Koto Ward on September 4. In that case, the suspect held a knife up to the driver before stealing the cab.