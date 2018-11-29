 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Man printed fake currency to buy stimulant drugs

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 29, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – A man, 27, suspected of passing counterfeit bills he produced on a printer used the money he received as change to purchase illegal drugs, police said on Wednesday, reports Nippon News Network (Nov. 28).

In June, Takuya Kimura, a former employee at a hostess club, used a fake 10,000-yen bill to pay a taxi fare in Nerima Ward, pocketing about 9,000 yen in change.

According to police, Kimura and accomplices are believed to have carried out the same crime on roughly 10 occasions. The money he received was used to buy kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs.

Takuya Kimura
Takuya Kimura (Twitter)

Police had previously arrested Kimura in at least two other cases, including the passing of a counterfeit 10,000-yen note to a taxi driver in Itabashi Ward in June.

The fake bills were produced on a printer at Kimura‘s residence in Nerima Ward, police said previously.

