Tokyo: Man pimped girl, 12, met online

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 17, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly pimping a 12-year-old girl he met online last year, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 17).

In June, Keiju Yoshida, of no known occupation, dispatched the girl to a hotel in Kokubunji City to engage in sex acts with a male customer while knowing she was a minor.

The day before the incident, the girl, a middle school student, ran away from home. Yoshida got to know her via a deai-kai “matchmaking” site, according to the Kodaira Police Station.

On another site, Yoshida posed as the girl in recruiting customers for her. He then collected a portion of her earnings.

Yoshida, who has been accused of violating the anti-child prostitution law, admits to the allegations. “I used a middle school student seeking money after she ran away from home to create an enjo kosai relationship,” the suspect was quoted in using the term for “compensated dating.”

