Tokyo: Man nabbed for poking pedestrian with umbrella

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly using an umbrella to poke a male pedestrian in the eye in front of JR Meguro Station earlier this month, reports Fuji News Network (July 23).

At around 8:40 p.m. on July 4, Takuo Arakawa, a resident of Tokyo’s Minato Ward, allegedly used the umbrella to strike the victim, an employee at a consulting company, near his eye as he waited for a taxi on a road fronting the station.

Arakawa, who has been accused of attempted murder, denies the allegations. “During a dispute, the umbrella might have poked [him],” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police said previously that the victim may lose sight in one of his eyes. After the incident, the assailant fled the scene. “I did not know him,” the victim told police.

On Tuesday morning, police raided the residence of Arakawa and seized several umbrellas.

Arakawa emerged as a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area, police said.