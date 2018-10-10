 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Man molested school girl in bicycle parking lot

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 10, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 22-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a high school girl in Adachi Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Oct. 10).

At just past 10:30 p.m. on June 29, Shun Kimura came up from behind the girl and grabbed her arm as she commuted home through a bicycle parking lot near the residence of the suspect. He then allegedly fondled her chest and lower body.

After the girl screamed for help, the suspect fled the scene, according to police.

Shun Kimura
Shun Kimura (Twitter)

Kimura, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “I was searching for a girl of my liking who rides a bicycle,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Kimura became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

