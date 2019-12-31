Tokyo: Man lived with corpse of mother for 2 years

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a 54-year-old man after he was found to be living with a body likely belonging to his mother at their residence in Adachi Ward, reports Nikkan Sports (Dec. 31).

On Monday, Hajime Toda, of no known occupation, surrendered at the Nishiarai Police Station. He claimed that he had been living with the body of his mother at the residence they shared in the Kurihara area.

“I am mentally worn out,” the suspect was quoted. He added that he served as the nurse for his mother after she suffered a stroke. She died in January, 2018, he said.

An examination of the residence revealed a corpse atop a futon. The body was inside 20 layers of plastic bags, police said.

Toda, who was later accused of abandoning corpse, told police his mother’s request while alive was to “live forever with my child and three cats.” He added, “So, I wanted to live together [with her] a little longer.”

Police are also investigating whether Toda was unjustly receiving his mother’s pension payments after her death.